COPENHAGEN Jan 17 Danish shipping group
Torm A/S said on Tuesday its banks had agreed to
extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to
Feb. 15.
A previous deferral and standstill of Torm's debt covenants
announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15 when Torm said it was
still pursuing a deal with its lenders, including Danske Bank
, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.
"The agreement is subject to the continued progress of the
negotiations towards a financing solution," Torm said in a
statement.
Torm cited its lenders as saying that all the banks in the
lender group were committed to reaching a swift and mutually
acceptable solution.
"I am satisfied that we now have an extension of the
temporary bank agreement and that the negotiations are
progressing well," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland
Andersen said in the statement.
