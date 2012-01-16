COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Monday negotiations with its lenders were continuing and it expected them to extend a temporary halt in its debt payments.

Torm had announced the deal with its banks that temporarily deferred instalments and suspended covenants on its $1.8 billion of debt on Dec. 5. That deferral had been agreed to run until Jan. 15.

"Negotiations are ongoing and Torm expects the temporary bank agreement to be extended shortly," Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with a fleet of about 165 vessels, said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)