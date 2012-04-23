COPENHAGEN, April 23 The chairman of indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S told shareholders on Monday that a financing solution could be reached within a reasonable amount of time.

Dry-bulk and tanker operator Torm has for months been in talks with 15 banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, to try to get a deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.

"We are of the opinion in the board that, with good will and hard work, an agreement will be in place within a reasonable time," chairman of the board N.E. Nielsen told the shareholders' meeting.

Nielsen said in a new, updated annual report: "Torm is pursuing a long-term comprehensive financing solution that will enable the company to operate efficiently through the global crisis and restore profitability." (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)