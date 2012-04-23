BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
COPENHAGEN, April 23 The chairman of indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S told shareholders on Monday that a financing solution could be reached within a reasonable amount of time.
Dry-bulk and tanker operator Torm has for months been in talks with 15 banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, to try to get a deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.
"We are of the opinion in the board that, with good will and hard work, an agreement will be in place within a reasonable time," chairman of the board N.E. Nielsen told the shareholders' meeting.
Nielsen said in a new, updated annual report: "Torm is pursuing a long-term comprehensive financing solution that will enable the company to operate efficiently through the global crisis and restore profitability." (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: