COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company Torm reported deeper-than-forecast losses for the third quarter on Thursday but stood by a forecast given at the end of last month for a full-year pretax loss of between $175 million and $195 million.

Pretax losses at the dry-bulk and tanker shipping operator grew to $70.1 million in the third quarter from $26.7 million in the corresponding period last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a pretax loss of $53.1 million in a Reuters poll.

Torm published third-quarter figures after announcing earlier on Thursday that it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt and it expected to carry out a rights issue of up to $300 million as part of a long-term financing solution. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)