COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company
Torm reported deeper-than-forecast losses for the
third quarter on Thursday but stood by a forecast given at the
end of last month for a full-year pretax loss of between $175
million and $195 million.
Pretax losses at the dry-bulk and tanker shipping operator
grew to $70.1 million in the third quarter from $26.7 million in
the corresponding period last year, exceeding analysts' average
estimate of a pretax loss of $53.1 million in a Reuters poll.
Torm published third-quarter figures after announcing
earlier on Thursday that it was in talks with its banks to
reschedule its debt and it expected to carry out a rights issue
of up to $300 million as part of a long-term financing solution.
