COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish shipping
company Torm reported deepening losses on Thursday and
said it had not yet reached an
agreement with its lenders on a solution for
its $1.8 billion in debt .
"With the current freight rate level and the fact that the
debt is payable on demand, Torm is required to conclude a
long-term comprehensive financing solution shortly to ensure the
Company's operations and liquidity throughout 2012," Torm A/S
said in a statement.
The most recent deferral of repayments and standstill on its
debt covenants expired on March 1.
Torm also said it was in a "very difficult situation" at the
time of its 2011 Annual Report, as the deterioration in the
global economy and excess tonnage capacity severely affect the
product tanker freight market for the third consecutive year.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with about 165 vessels,
is one of several shipping companies that have been forced to
the brink of, or into, bankruptcy by the global economic slump
that has hit demand for cargo, freight rates, ship values and
stock prices.
(Reporting by John Acher)