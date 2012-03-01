(Adds details, quotes, background, share price)
* Shipping company says still seeking deal with banks
* CEO sees great uncertainty about company's future
* 2011 pretax losses $451 mln vs avg forecast $246 mln
By John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish shipping
company Torm A/S reported deepening 2011 losses and
said it faced "great uncertainty" as no deal had been reached
with lenders on refinancing $1.87 billion in debt by a March 1
deadline.
Like many shipping firms, Torm is suffering from a slump -
now in its fourth year - in the sector, triggered by the global
economic downturn and oversupply: a double whammy of fewer goods
to ship and too many vessels to transport them.
Torm said it was in a "very difficult situation".
"On the basis of the results and the debt we have, which
still stands as a short-term commitment, there is great
uncertainty about what is going to happen," Chief Executive
Jacob Meldgaard told Reuters on Thursday.
The most recent deferral of repayments and standstill on the
company's debt covenants expires on March 1.
"With the current freight rate level and the fact that the
debt is payable on demand, Torm is required to conclude a
long-term comprehensive financing solution shortly to ensure the
Company's operations and liquidity throughout 2012," Torm said
in a statement.
Meldgaard said that efforts continued to reach a deal with
Torm's creditors, and it was in the interest of Torm's banks,
investors and counterparties to find a solution.
Torm said its fleet, including the order book for new
vessels, had a market value of about $1.80 billion at the end of
2011 based on brokers' valuations, which was $612 million less
than the impaired book value.
With year-end equity of $644 million, corresponding to an
equity ratio of 23 percent, the company was in breach on its
financial covenant requiring an equity ratio of at least
25 percent, Torm said.
"Accordingly, the company's mortgage debt and bank loans
have been reclassified as current liabilities," it said.
ON THE BRINK
Because of the uncertainty surrounding the company as a
going concern, Torm's independent auditors have issued a
disclaimer in their opinion of the accounts, Torm said.
That prompted the Copenhagen stock exchange to move Torm's
shares to the observation list - a warning to investors of
problems at a company.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with about 165 vessels,
is one of several shipping companies that have been forced to
the brink of, or into, bankruptcy by the global economic slump
that has hit demand for cargo, freight rates, ship values and
stock prices.
Its pretax loss grew in 2011 to $451 million from $136
million in 2010, exceeding analysts' average estimate of $246
million in a Reuters survey.
The company booked an impairment of $200 million related
mainly to tanker fleet values.
Torm had warned in December that full-year pretax losses
would be deeper than earlier expected, in a range of $230
million to $250 million, after the company sold two shipbuilding
contracts at a loss.
Torm initially said in mid-November that it would need more
time to repay its debts and it aimed to ask investors to
contribute $300 million in a rights issue of stock as part of a
comprehensive financing solution.
The most recent deferral of instalments and standstill of
Torm's debt covenants was announced in mid-February as Torm
continued to pursue a deal with representatives of 15 banks,
including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship
Finance and others.
Shares in Torm, which plunged by 90 percent last year and
have been volatile at low levels in 2012, were flat at 3.60
crowns at 1026 GMT, putting the company's market capitalisation
at about $47.1 million.
($1 = 5.5577 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Mette Fraende)