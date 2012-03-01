* Still seeking deal with banks
* CEO sees great uncertainty about company's future
* 2011 pretax loss $451 mln vs avg forecast $246 mln
* Shares close down 6.4 pct
By John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish shipping
company Torm A/S expects its banks to extend a
temporary halt on repayment of its $1.87 billion debt, giving
the firm more time to seek a way out of its funding crisis.
Like many shipping firms, Torm is suffering from a sector
slump, now in its fourth year, triggered by the global economic
downturn and oversupply - a double whammy of fewer goods to ship
and too many vessels to transport them.
Torm, which said in November it would need more time to
repay its debt, is in talks with representatives of 15 banks,
including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship
Finance and others.
An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt
covenants announced in December has been extended twice in the
past two months and the current agreement expires on Thursday.
Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard told analysts in a
conference call that he expected to announce a new extension
later on Thursday or on Friday.
"My personal expectation is that the extension of the
standstill will progress pretty much the same way as it has the
last couple of times," Meldgaard said.
He was speaking after the company, controlled by Greek
shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, reported a wider pretax
loss for 2011.
Meldgaard said that the company's goal was to reach a
long-term financing solution as soon as possible.
"We breached the cash covenant in January, but...we do not
plan to run out of cash," he said.
Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen said that with the
debt due on demand, Torm's creditors could shut down the company
to get their money back, but he did not see that happening.
"We will see some kind of agreement to keep Torm afloat in
some construction or other, probably different from what it is
today," Pedersen said. "There will possibly be some haircuts on
the debt, possibly a takeover of Torm that would be conditioned
on a haircut."
Torm is reported to have approached a number of private
equity and other potential new investors in an effort to raise
capital and to has engaged Evercore to advise it.
Meldgaard on Thursday declined to identify any prospective
investors.
Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen said in an unconfirmed
report in January that Nordea Bank had offered Norwegian
shipping tycoon John Fredriksen a chance to take over Torm for
"very cheap".
GREAT UNCERTAINTY
Torm, a tanker and dry-bulk operator with about 165 vessels,
said it needed to conclude a long-term financing solution soon
to ensure operations and liquidity throughout 2012.
"On the basis of the results and the debt we have, which
still stands as a short-term commitment, there is great
uncertainty about what is going to happen," Meldgaard told
Reuters earlier in the day.
Shares in Torm, which plunged by 90 percent last year and
have been volatile at low levels in 2012, closed down 6.4
percent at 3.37 crowns, leaving the company's market
capitalisation at about $44 million, dwarfed by its debt.
Torm said its fleet, including the order book for new
vessels, had a market value of about $1.80 billion at the end of
2011 based on brokers' valuations, which was $612 million less
than the impaired book value.
With year-end equity of $644 million and an equity ratio of
23 percent, the company was in breach on its financial covenant
requiring an equity ratio of at least 25 percent, Torm said.
"Accordingly, the company's mortgage debt and bank loans
have been reclassified as current liabilities," it said.
Because of the uncertainty surrounding Torm as a going
concern, Torm's independent auditors issued a disclaimer. That
led the bourse to move Torm's shares to the observation list, a
warning to investors of problems at a company.
Pretax losses widened in 2011 to $451 million from $136
million in 2010, exceeding analysts' average estimate of $246
million in a Reuters survey.
An impairment of $200 million related mainly to tanker
values knocked the results below Torm's December guidance range
of a loss of $230 million to $250 million.
($1 = 5.5763 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford and Erica Billingham)