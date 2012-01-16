* Torm says expects banks to extend deferral

* Says talks with banks continue

* Shares up 3.8 pct (Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 16 Denmark's Torm A/S expects its lenders to extend a temporary halt in its debt payments, the shipping company said in a filing late on Sunday, just before the deferral was due to run out.

Torm had announced the deal with its banks that deferred instalments and suspended covenants on its $1.8 billion of debt on Dec. 5. That deferral had been agreed to run until Jan. 15.

"Negotiations are ongoing and Torm expects the temporary bank agreement to be extended shortly," Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with a fleet of about 165 vessels, said.

Torm, hard hit by a plunge in the shipping markets, said in November it had to take "extraordinary actions" and would seek a comprehensive deal with its creditors and aimed to raise $300 million in a rights issue of stock to existing shareholders.

Lenders including Danske Bank, Danish Ship Finance and Nordea said in November they would work constructively to reach a solution.

Analysts have said that Torm, whose stock lost 90 of its value in 2011, could be ripe for a takeover if it fails to reach an agreement with the 15 banks that hold its debt.

Shares in Torm rose 3.8 percent by 0819 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of most traded and most valuable stocks.

The company's market capitalisation is only around 302 million Danish crowns ($51.45 million) after last year's slide. ($1 = 5.8702 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)