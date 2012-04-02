COPENHAGEN, April 2 The future of indebted
Danish shipping company Torm A/S looks set to be
determined by its banks after talks over a capital injection
collapsed on Friday, the Financial Times said.
The three most exposed banks Danske Bank, Danish
Ship Finance and Nordea are likely to seek a
restructuring that avoids the time and expense of a bankruptcy
procedure, the Financial Times said.
A Torm spokesman told Reuters he was not aware that talks
had collapsed on Friday.
Indebted Torm said last week it was in talks with two
international groups of investors on an injection of between
$100 million and $200 million in capital as a lifeline to help
it avoid bankruptcy.
The frontrunner was Goldman Capital, the private equity arm
of investment bank Goldman Sachs, the Financial Times
said.
Torm is in talks with 15 banks on a deal for its $1.87
billion in debt after the latest repayment standstill expired on
March 15.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek
shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, is one of several shipping
companies driven to the brink of, or into, bankruptcy by a slump
in the sector - now into its fourth year - caused by a global
economic slowdown, weak demand for cargo and a glut of ships.
