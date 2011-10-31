COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish shipping group Torm on Monday warned its loss for 2011 would exceed an earlier guidance and said rates in the product tanker market had been lower than expected in the second half of 2011.

The group said it now forecast a loss before tax of $175-195 million for the full year of 2011 from an earlier forecast loss of $100-175 million.

"Especially the freight rates for the larger vessel segments, LR1 and LR2, have been below expectations in the second half of 2011," said Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard in the statement.

"It has been a challenging market for a prolonged period, but TORM remains confident that in the longer term the product tanker segment will benefit from improved market fundamentals," Meldgaard said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)