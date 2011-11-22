COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish shipper Torm
on Tuesday said it had cancelled a contract to build a
new tanker and warned it would make a bigger loss this year than
originally forecast.
The company said it had entered into an agreement to cancel
the construction of one medium range product tanker, which was
scheduled for delivery in March 2013.
The cancellation of the contract would be recognised in the
financial statements in the fourth quarter of 2011 and would
lead to a loss of about $13 million.
"As a consequence, Torm revises its forecast for the full
year of 2011 from an expected loss before tax of $175-195
million to an expected loss before tax of about $190-210
million," Torm said in a statement.
The parties had agreed not to disclose the terms.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)