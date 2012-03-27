COPENHAGEN, March 27 Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S is in talks with two international groups of investors on an injection of $100 million to $200 million in capital as a lifeline to help it stay out of bankruptcy court, the firm said.

"A very important step has been taken, and the risk of an in-court solution in Denmark or anywhere else will be eliminated if and when the conditions in these proposals have been fulfilled," Chairman of the Board N. E. Nielsen said in a statement.

Torm, which did not identify the investor groups, is in talks with 15 banks on a deal for its $1.87 billion in debt, and the latest moratorium on repayment standstill of its debt covenants expired on March 15.

The investors have proposed that the banks would grant Torm a further standstill on the debt, but "the banks are to expect to receive full and satisfactory settlement of their outstanding loans to the company," Torm said in the statement.

"The new group of investors will subsequently have a significant shareholding in Torm A/S," the company said. "The final ownership structure is to be determined as part of the detailed negotiations." (Reporting by John Acher)