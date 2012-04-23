BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
COPENHAGEN, April 23 The chairman of Danish shipping company Torm said on Monday that the company would face a liquidity squeeze if freight rates remain at current levels, and it is crucial for it to reach a financing solution soon.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, has for months been in talks with 15 banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.
"If the current freight rates continue, it will be crucial and necessary to find a solution as fast as possible, otherwise the company will run out of liquidity," Torm's chairman of the board N.E. Nielsen told the annual shareholders' meeting.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: