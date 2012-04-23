BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
COPENHAGEN, April 23 Current shareholders in Danish shipping firm Torm will get 7.5 percent of the company's future share capital and banks and charter partners will receive a "substantial majority" if a conditional financing deal is carried out, Torm said on Monday.
The shareholding to go to current Torm shareholders was specified in the board of director's report to the annual general meeting which convened on Monday.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, has for months been in talks with 15 banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.
The banks and the time charter partners are to get a substantial majority of the stock in exchange for concessions made as part of the conditional agreement in principle as outlined on April 4, Torm said.
Torm also said that Panayotides, who controls 52.2 percent of the stock, and fellow board members Angelos Papoulias and Stefanos-Niko Zouvelos would not seek reelection to the board. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: