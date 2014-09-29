LONDON, Sept 29 Danish shipping firm Torm said on Monday that a financial restructuring plan has been tabled by more than half of its lenders and Oaktree Capital Management.

The lender group represents 61 percent of Torm's lender base and are the remaining original lenders that have continued to hold the company's $1.7 billion debt pile, according to a source close to the situation.

The other 39 percent of the debt is now held by a group of 40 new lenders, which acquired the debt in Europe's secondary loan market between March and May this year when some of the twelve original lenders decided to sell out of their positions ahead of a potential financial restructuring.

The restructuring plan includes a debt for equity swap and a trade merger solution which would involve a merger between vessels owned by Oaktree Capital Management and those owned by Torm, the source said.

In recent years Oaktree Capital Management has built up a shipping platform that includes a number of vessels acquired from Torm as a result of a previous restructuring, the source said.

"The challenge for Torm is that it has become subscale," he said. "It has around 40 ships but it needs around 100 to justify its costs. There needs to be a rescaling of the business."

The plan was sent for consideration to the wider lender group and the company last week.

Torm declined to comment on the additional detail around the restructuring proposal and Oaktree Capital Management could not be immediately reached for comment.

In August, the company reached an agreement with a co-ordinating committee of lenders to extend a super senior working capital facility by six months. The agreement in principle will reduce the facility from $100 million to $50 million and extend it until March 31 next year.

Torm hopes for a restructuring solution to be agreed by the end of the first quarter of 2015 when the extension ends, a second source close to the deal said.

In 2012 Torm underwent a debt-for-equity restructuring which saw lenders take a 72.7 percent stake in the company.

At that time lenders agreed to extend the maturity and reduce repayments on Torm's bank debt until December 31 2016, reset covenants and defer instalments on the entire bank debt until September 2014.

In March, Torm agreed to amend its existing loan agreements and postpone the minimum amortisation amounts of $30 million and $11 million that were due in September and December 2014, respectively.

The company's debt pile is split into a $913 million senior debt facility, a $452 million junior debt facility and a $363 million subordinated debt facility.

Moelis is advising the company on its ongoing financial negotiations and Lazard is advising the creditors. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)