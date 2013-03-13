COPENHAGEN, March 13 Debt-stricken Danish shipping company Torm A/S on Wednesday forecast it would cut its losses this year and stay in compliance with its lending agreements.

The company said it saw pretax losses of $100 million to $150 million before potential vessel sales and impairment charges this year.

Torm, whose banks threw it a lifeline and took control last year, reported a 2012 pretax loss of $579 million, in line with a forecast provided two weeks ago.

The loss was due in part to one-off items amounting to $326 million, including restructuring costs of $210 million and a $74 million write down following the sale of five vessels. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)