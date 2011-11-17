* Torm says in talks to reschedule debt repayment

* Q3 losses widen, exceed expectations

* Says seeking efficiency and cost-cutting measures

* Shares fall 1 pct (Adds details, quotes; updates share price)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Loss-making Danish shipping company Torm said on Thursday it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt and aimed to raise up to $300 million from shareholders as part of a long-term financing solution.

Net interest-bearing debt grew in the third quarter to about $1.84 billion from $1.82 billion at the end of June, Torm said in a statement.

Shares in Torm, which have been badly beaten by the company's losses this year and the persistently weak outlook for the shipping market, traded down 3.08 percent at 4.60 crowns at 1003 GMT after setting a new all-time low of 4.40.

The stock has lost about 88 percent this year, taking its market capitalisation down to about 342 million Danish crowns ($62.2 million).

Torm, which had issued a profit warning at the end of October, said a previously planned $100 million rights issue was no longer the right solution, and it would postpone an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that had been expected to deal with that plan on Nov. 22.

Instead, it would seek authorisation for a rights issue of up to triple that amount, Torm said.

"So it is now up to the shareholders at this point in time to consider whether they will support this plan, which is a comprehensive plan for Torm to go forward," Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard told Reuters.

As a part of the plan, Torm will continue its current efficiency programme and seek new cost and cash-improving initiatives with a cumulative impact of at least $100 million over the next three years, it said.

"It is now evident that the current low cyclical freight rate levels may continue longer than anyone had expected," Torm's board chairman N.E. Nielsen said in the statement. "This calls for extraordinary actions and Torm is exploring all possible levers.

"I am confident that Torm and its stakeholders will find a solution that is sustainable and will be supported by all the Company's shareholders," Nielsen said.

Torm reported deeper-than-forecast losses for the third quarter, but stood by a forecast given at the end of last month for a full-year 2011 pretax loss in a range of $175 million to $195 million.

Pretax losses at the dry-bulk and tanker shipping operator grew to $70.1 million in the third quarter from $26.7 million in the corresponding period last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a pretax loss of $53.1 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.501 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Jakob Vesterager; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)