COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Loss-making Danish
shipping company Torm said on Thursday it was in talks
with its banks to reschedule its debt and aimed to raise up to
$300 million from shareholders as part of a long-term financing
solution.
Net interest-bearing debt grew in the third quarter to about
$1.84 billion from $1.82 billion at the end of June, Torm said
in a statement.
Shares in Torm, which have been badly beaten by the
company's losses this year and the persistently weak outlook for
the shipping market, traded down 3.08 percent at 4.60 crowns at
1003 GMT after setting a new all-time low of 4.40.
The stock has lost about 88 percent this year, taking its
market capitalisation down to about 342 million Danish crowns
($62.2 million).
Torm, which had issued a profit warning at the end of
October, said a previously planned $100 million rights issue was
no longer the right solution, and it would postpone an
extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that had been
expected to deal with that plan on Nov. 22.
Instead, it would seek authorisation for a rights issue of
up to triple that amount, Torm said.
"So it is now up to the shareholders at this point in time
to consider whether they will support this plan, which is a
comprehensive plan for Torm to go forward," Chief Executive
Jacob Meldgaard told Reuters.
As a part of the plan, Torm will continue its current
efficiency programme and seek new cost and cash-improving
initiatives with a cumulative impact of at least $100 million
over the next three years, it said.
"It is now evident that the current low cyclical freight
rate levels may continue longer than anyone had expected,"
Torm's board chairman N.E. Nielsen said in the statement. "This
calls for extraordinary actions and Torm is exploring all
possible levers.
"I am confident that Torm and its stakeholders will find a
solution that is sustainable and will be supported by all the
Company's shareholders," Nielsen said.
Torm reported deeper-than-forecast losses for the third
quarter, but stood by a forecast given at the end of last month
for a full-year 2011 pretax loss in a range of $175 million to
$195 million.
Pretax losses at the dry-bulk and tanker shipping operator
grew to $70.1 million in the third quarter from $26.7 million in
the corresponding period last year, exceeding analysts' average
estimate of a pretax loss of $53.1 million in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 5.501 Danish Crowns)
