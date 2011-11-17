COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company
Torm said on Thursday it was in talks with its banks
to reschedule its debt and it expected to carry out a rights
issue of up to $300 million as part of the solution.
Torm, which issued a profit warning at the end of October,
said that a previously planned $100 million rights issue was no
longer the right solution, and it would postpone an
extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that had been
planned for Nov. 22.
As a part of the plan, Torm will continue its current
efficiency programme and seek new cost and cash improving
initiatives with a cumulative impact of at least $100 million
over the next three years, it said.
"It is now evident that the current low cyclical freight
rate levels may continue longer than anyone had expected,"
Torm's board chairman N.E. Nielsen said in the statement. "This
calls for extraordinary actions and TORM is exploring all
possible levers."
