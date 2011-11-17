COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company Torm said on Thursday it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt and it expected to carry out a rights issue of up to $300 million as part of the solution.

Torm, which issued a profit warning at the end of October, said that a previously planned $100 million rights issue was no longer the right solution, and it would postpone an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that had been planned for Nov. 22.

As a part of the plan, Torm will continue its current efficiency programme and seek new cost and cash improving initiatives with a cumulative impact of at least $100 million over the next three years, it said.

"It is now evident that the current low cyclical freight rate levels may continue longer than anyone had expected," Torm's board chairman N.E. Nielsen said in the statement. "This calls for extraordinary actions and TORM is exploring all possible levers." (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)