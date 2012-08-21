COPENHAGEN Aug 21 The head of indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Tuesday that he was certain that a deal would be reached with the company's banks to restructure its nearly $1.9 billion in debt.

"It is just a question of time before the final agreements fall into place," Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard told Reuters.

"I am entirely certain that we will reach a final agreement," Meldgaard said.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)