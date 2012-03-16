COPENHAGEN, March 16 Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday that it had cancelled an order for one new medium-range product tanker as part of an effort to reach a long-term financing deal.

Torm A/S said in a statement it would book a loss on the cancellation of about $2 million in the first quarter, though the move would not have any short-term cash impact.

"With this agreement, Torm's order book is empty," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement.

"A substantial reduction in CAPEX commitments has been a key element towards the company's long-term financial solution," Andersen said.

Torm, which is on talks with banks over $1.87 billion in debt, said late on Thursday that it expected the banks soon to extend a freeze on debt repayments and standstill on debt covenants which expired on March 15. (Reporting by John Acher)