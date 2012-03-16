COPENHAGEN, March 16 Indebted Danish
shipping company Torm said on Friday that it had
cancelled an order for one new medium-range product tanker as
part of an effort to reach a long-term financing deal.
Torm A/S said in a statement it would book a loss on the
cancellation of about $2 million in the first quarter, though
the move would not have any short-term cash impact.
"With this agreement, Torm's order book is empty," Torm's
Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement.
"A substantial reduction in CAPEX commitments has been a key
element towards the company's long-term financial solution,"
Andersen said.
Torm, which is on talks with banks over $1.87 billion in
debt, said late on Thursday that it expected the banks soon to
extend a freeze on debt repayments and standstill on debt
covenants which expired on March 15.
