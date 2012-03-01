COPENHAGEN, March 1 The head of indebted
Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Thursday that
the company's future is subject to "great uncertainty" and no
scenario is ruled out.
The remarks from Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard followed
Torm's report of deepening 2011 losses and statement that it
must reach a long-term financing solution soon for its $1.8
billion in debt to secure operations and liquidity in 2012.
"On the basis of the results and the debt we have, which
still stands as a short-term commitment, there is great
uncertainty about what is going to happen," Meldgaard told
Reuters.
Meldgaard said that efforts continue to reach a deal with
Torm's creditors, and it was in the interest of Torm's banks,
investors and counterparties to find a solution.
The most recent deferral of debt repayments and standstill
on Torm's debt covenants expires on Thursday.
