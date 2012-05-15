COPENHAGEN May 15 Indebted Danish shipping
company Torm A/S has agreed to sell its half of a
joint venture that owns the product tanker vessel Torm Ugland
and will book a loss of about $5 million on the sale, the
company said on Tuesday.
Torm, which is in talks with banks on a long-term deal for
$1.9 billion in debt, last week reported increased first-quarter
losses and said it had $29 million in cash and no available
credit lines at the end of the quarter.
"The agreement has a positive cash impact of approximately
$10 million," Torm said in a statement.
The Torm Ugland, built in 2007, is the main asset of the
joint venture Ugland & Torm Shipowning ApS, it said.
After the sale, Torm's owned fleet consists of 66 product
tankers and two dry bulk vessels, it said.
(Reporting by John Acher)