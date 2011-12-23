COPENHAGEN Dec 23 Danish shipper Torm , which is in debt restructuring talks with its banks, said on Friday it had agreed to sell two shipbuilding contracts at a loss which would lead to deeper full-year 2011 losses than earlier indicated.

"The transaction leads to a P&L loss of approximately $41 million which will be recognised in the financial statements in the fourth quarter of 2011," Torm A/S said in a statement.

As a consequence, Torm said it expected its full-year 2011 loss before tax to be in a range of $230 million to $250 million instead of an earlier range of $190 million to $210 million.

The two vessels contracted in 2007 were scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2012 and the first quarter of 2013 respectively, it said. (Reporting by John Acher)