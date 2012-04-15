NEW YORK, April 15 A Spirit Aerosystems manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas that makes fuselages for Boeing Co's 7-7 series planes was shut down after a tornado damaged roofs and knocked out power Saturday night, a Spirit spokesman said.

"We do believe that the majority of our operational capabilities and facilities are intact," Spirit spokesman Ken Evans said. "We're confident we're going to get operations going again soon."

He said employees were told not to report to work, but to "stay close." All employees were safe, he said.

A Boeing spokesman said the company was still assessing damage at the facility and it was too early to tell how its production might be affected.

About 97 tornadoes touched down in Kansas overnight and about 40 percent of the state was under a tornado warning at one time or another, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback said.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported, but about 11,000 people were reported without power. For details click on . (Reporting By Dena Aubin; editing by Gunna Dickson)