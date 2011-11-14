(Adds reason for shutdown)

LONDON Nov 14 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, stopped its 640-megawatt Torness 2 power plant on Monday, a spokeswoman said.

"We took the decision to take unit 2 at Torness power station offline on Monday, 14 November," she said.

The unit was manually shut down after a fuelling machine fault whilst undergoing refuelling work, she added.

The operator did not give an estimated restart date.

EDF Energy also restarted its 450-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor after a planned refuelling outage. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)