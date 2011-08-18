* Q3 EPS $1.20 vs est $1.13 - I/B/E/S

* Q3 rev up 9 pct

* Keeps FY EPS view of $3.60

* Still sees FY rev to grow at 10-12 pct rate (Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Toro Co's reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 9 percent increase in its professional segment sales, and the outdoor maintenance equipment maker kept its 2011 outlook.

Toro, which makes maintenance products for sports fields, public green spaces, and agricultural fields, posted third-quarter net income of $35.1 million, or $1.11 a share, compared with $33.4 million, or $1.01 a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.20 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $501 million. Professional segment revenue rose to $346 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.13 a share, on revenue of $493.6 million.

