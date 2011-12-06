* Q4 EPS $0.16 vs est $0.09
* Q4 sales up 9 pct
(Follows alerts)
Dec 6 Toro Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 14 percent
rise in its professional segment sales and guided 2012 results
above analysts' expectations.
For 2012, Toro, which makes maintenance products for sports
fields, public green spaces, and agricultural fields, forecast
earnings of $4.15 a share.
Toro also forecast a 5 percent increase in sales in 2012,
and said it stands at the "threshold of reaching $2 billion in
revenues for the first time."
For 2012, analysts on average expect the company to post
earnings of $4.03 a share, on a revenue of $1.96 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects to grow its share of the market
with help from new products as well as additional capacity from
its new Romania operation.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of $5
million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $3.2 million, or 10
cents a share, a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at $57.72 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)
(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))