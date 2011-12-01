MELBOURNE Dec 1 Toro Energy is
talking to Asian investors who want to buy cornerstone stakes in
the company and joint venture stakes in its A$280 million ($288
million) Wiluna uranium project to secure uranium, a senior
executive said on Thursday.
Two parties are looking seriously, with talks likely to go
on for another month or two, said Simon Mitchell, business
development manager at Toro, declining to name the investors.
"The only hint we've given is they're Southeast Asian-based
nuclear utilities or infrastructure funds that are quite
substantial," Mitchell told Reuters.
He said that may include businesses from China, India, South
Korea or Japan.
Toro is awaiting regulatory approvals for the Wiluna project
in Western Australia, aiming to open Australia's fifth uranium
mine in 2013.
It could sell up to 35-40 percent of the project to joint
venture partners, while it would consider selling 10-15 percent
equity stakes in the company, with deals tied to offtake
agreements.
"They want to secure uranium product. That's their main
objective," Mitchell said.
He said there was a strong possibility the joint venture
stake and the equity stake would be owned by different parties,
but the company was also open to giving a joint venture partner
an equity stake in the company.
"We're not wedded to that idea, but certainly we understand
that that will have to be on the table for some
counter-parties," Mitchell said.
Toro needs to line up development funds for Wiluna within
the next six to nine months, while it aims secure the equity
funding in two to three months.
It has A$15 million in cash on hand and A$3.75 million
coming from the retiremenet of some uranium rights in South
Australia, giving it enough funds for its near term activities
on its projects.
Toro's shares were up 2.5 percent in line with strong gains
in the mining sector on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9734 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)