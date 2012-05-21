MELBOURNE May 21 Toro Energy won a recommendation from a state agency on Monday to build what would be Western Australia's first uranium mine.

The West Australian Environmental Protection Authority said the environmental impact of Toro's proposal had been meticulously examined.

Toro, 39 percent owned by OZ Minerals, has been looking to make a final decision on its Wiluna project by the end of 2012, and aiming to make its first uranium sales in 2014, assuming it can line up funding for the project.

The environmental agency said its report was now open for a two-week public appeal period, closing June 5. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)