(Adds energy-sector loans data, segment earnings)

TORONTO Aug 27 Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reported higher third-quarter earnings that topped market estimates on Thursday, boosted by gains in its domestic retail and capital markets divisions.

Gross impaired loans in its pipelines, oil and gas portfolio rose 59 percent to C$35 million, from C$22 million in the second quarter. Less than 1 percent of TD's loan book comes from the energy sector, making it among the least exposed of the major Canadian banks.

TD's Canadian retail division recorded earnings growth of 11 percent, helped by loan growth and insurance business strength. The wholesale banking division's profit climbed 11 percent, driven by a rise in trading and mergers and acquisitions fees.

Overall net income in the quarter ended July 31 rose to C$2.27 billion, or C$1.19 per share, from C$2.11 billion, or C$1.11 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, profit climbed to $1.20 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)