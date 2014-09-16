TORONTO, Sept 16 The Canadian government should tighten lending rules further to discourage consumers from taking on too much debt in an environment of low interest rates, the outgoing chief executive of Toronto-Dominion Bank said on Tuesday.

Ed Clark, who will step down as CEO of Canada's No 2 lender in November, said the central bank's low interest rates were appropriate given the economic outlook, but this meant the federal government should use administrative measures to check a jump in household debt that's come amid a housing boom.

"It's just not realistic in a competitive marketplace to say why doesn't one bank lead the way and change the rules. It won't happen. This is a responsibility of the government," he told Reuters.

"I get why they keep worrying about doing it. But I think you have to just keep touching this brake. As long as you run low interest rates, you then should be continuously leaning against asset bubbles."

Canada's Conservative government has stepped in four times since 2008 to tighten mortgage lending rules to cool a real estate market that flourished as the financial crisis ebbed.

The property rally sent the ratio of Canadian household debt to income to a record high of 164.1 percent in the third quarter of last year, though it has since eased slightly.

Clark announced last year that he would retire. He will be replaced by TD Chief Operating Officer Bharat Masrani. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)