BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
TORONTO Dec 4 Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, even as its revenue and earnings rose, and said it expects a more challenging operating environment in 2015.
Canada's second-largest lender said its net income rose to C$1.75 billion, or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.62 billion, or 84 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 98 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected C$1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
