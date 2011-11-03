GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
Nov 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) on
Thursday sold $1.85 billion of notes in two parts, including a
re-opening of its 2.375 percent issue, said IFR, aThomson
Reuters service.
Toronto-Dominion Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 11/1/2013
+ 45 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.000 FIRST PAY 2/1/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 10/19/2016 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 101.379 FIRST PAY 4/19/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.08 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 117 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.