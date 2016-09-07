TORONTO, Sept 7 Home sales in Toronto increased
by 23.5 percent in August from a year earlier, the Toronto Real
Estate Board said, contrasting sharply with a decline in
Vancouver where a tax on foreign buyers was introduced.
The TREB, which represents 45,000 real estate brokers in
Greater Toronto, said on Wednesday a record 9,813 sales were
reported in August 2016. Home sales in Vancouver fell 26 percent
over the same period, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver
said earlier this month.
"The conditions underlying strong demand for ownership
housing (in Toronto) remained in place, including a relatively
strong regional economy, growth in average earnings and low
borrowing costs," said Jason Mercer, TREB's director of market
analysis.
After taking out a contribution from two extra working days
in August 2016 compared with the year before, the increase was
closer to 13 percent, TREB said.
Housing markets in Vancouver and Toronto have seen rapid
price increases, fueled partly by a sustained period of low
borrowing costs since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
British Columbia introduced a 15 percent tax on foreign real
estate buyers in Vancouver in late July, a measure geared at
increasing housing affordability for local residents.
The influx of foreign home buyers to Vancouver, mostly from
mainland China, has helped make it Canada's most expensive
property market.
Some industry experts have said the tax could steer foreign
buyers towards Toronto instead.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by W Simon)