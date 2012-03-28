* Bought MBNA Canadian credit card portfolio last year

* Branch network blankets U.S. Eastern Seaboard (Adds comments from CEO on plan to become 3rd-biggest New York City bank in 5th-7th paragraphs)

March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank says it may expand its credit card business to the United States following last year's acquisition of the MBNA Canadian credit card portfolio.

The $8.6 billion acquisition of the MBNA portfolio from Bank of America has given TD a "revenue cushion", Tim Hockey, head of TD's Canadian banking unit, said at a financial services conference in Montreal.

"Our year-over-year numbers will be obviously augmented as result of the MBNA acquisition," he said.

TD, Canada's second-biggest bank, has been building its U.S. retail bank network aggressively along the Eastern Seaboard over the past seven years and now boasts more branches in the United States than in Canada.

Ed Clark, the bank's president and chief executive, said on CNBC on Wednesday that TD aspires to grow from the fifth-biggest bank in New York City to the third largest by 2016 by adding 50 to 60 branches. It's part of a strategy to grow through "very simple business models," he said.

TD greatly expanded its U.S. branch banking by buying New Jersey-based Commerce Bancorp in 2007. It has retained Commerce's strategy of old-fashioned deposit-gathering by keeping branches open late and on weekends and encouraging teller interaction.

Clark also said that the "mood is more positive today" than it's been for years but noted that it is too early to say it will translate into a stronger economy. "The numbers aren't necessarily so positive," he said.

TD's 2011 acquisition of the MBNA card portfolio more than doubled the size of its Canadian credit card business.

"We just have an enormous opportunity to penetrate our U.S. stores with credit cards," Hockey said.

Credit cards earn higher margins than traditional loans because of their high interest rates. TD's U.S. bank network, meanwhile, is awash in deposits, and the bank has been looking for ways to boost lending to put the money to work.

As is the case at its Canadian competitors, TD faces the prospect of slower revenue growth in its domestic consumer lending business.

Loan growth has been underpinned by a still-strong Canadian mortgage sector, but government officials are eager to see the mortgage market cool a bit rather than face a hard landing when today's ultra-low interest rates eventually rise.

Canada's banking regulator set out new draft guidelines last week meant to tighten underwriting practices and calm the mortgage market.

Hockey said he expects the rules "will take the air out of the balloon a little bit."

TD shares closed 10 Canadian cents lower at C$85.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Cameron French in Toronto and Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)