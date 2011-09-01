* Q3 net income for Global Wealth unit at C$147 mln

* Including TD Ameritrade contribution, profit up 9 pct

* Revenue up 12 percent at C$689 million

* Managed assets rise to C$191 bln vs C$174 bln year ago

TORONTO, Sept 1 Quarterly profit at Toronto Dominion Bank's (TD.TO) Global Wealth division rose 26 percent from a year earlier, mainly driven by fee-based revenue from higher client assets, as well as increased net interest margin.

Net income at the Global Wealth unit, which does not include TD's investment in U.S. retail brokerage TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O), rose to C$147 million for the third quarter from C$117 million a year earlier. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FACTBOX-Wealth management at Canadian banks [nN1E78013D] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Net income including TD Ameritrade was up 9 percent at C$195 million.

TD Ameritrade contributed C$48 million in earnings to TD's wealth management unit, down 23 percent from the last year. The decline reflected lower earnings at the U.S. online brokerage, as well as a stronger Canadian dollar and lower direct ownership of TD Ameritrade by Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD owned a 43.76 percent stake in TD Ameritrade at July 31, down from a 45.95 percent stake a year earlier.

Revenue at TD's Global Wealth unit, derived from TD's online brokerage, advice-based businesses and asset management services, rose 12 percent at C$689 million.

The increase was mainly due to higher asset levels, which added to fee-based revenue growth in the advice-based and asset management businesses.

Assets under management rose to C$191 billion from C$174 billion a year earlier, and assets under administration climbed to C$242 billion from C$211 billion.

Net interest income rose due to higher client margin loans and deposit balances as well as increased net interest margin.

Non-interest expenses rose 9 percent to C$485 million as compensation costs rose.

Full-time equivalent staffing levels were up 3 percent to 7,243.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Frank McGurty)