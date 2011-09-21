* TD executive says bank is "extremely risk averse"

* Says prefers to work with FDIC on U.S. deals

TORONTO, Sept 21 The lack of clarity around the assets held in E*Trade's (ETFC.O) mortgage portfolio and the high price that the U.S. online broker might fetch make it unlikely that Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) would take part in any deal to buy the firm.

TD, Canada's No. 2 lender, owns a stake of around 45 percent in U.S. discount broker TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O), which some analysts have said is a likely candidate to buy E*Trade.

TD Ameritrade has already poured cold water on that idea, saying it cannot see obvious merit in any such deal, but has not ruled it out completely. [ID:nN1E78610P]

"From a TD perspective, what we would need to get our minds around is the assets that sit in that entity," Mike Pedersen, head of wealth management and insurance at the bank, said at a conference held by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Wednesday.

"And we have shown, I think, that we are extremely risk averse when it comes to buying asset books in the U.S."

Pedersen said that the bank prefers to do deals that have low risk, including working on deals with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, and that have reasonable price tags.

"It's tricky to see how we would do that in this situation," he said.

E*Trade agreed in July to review its options, perhaps including putting itself up for sale, at the insistence of its biggest investor, hedge fund Citadel LLC. [nN1E76J0E7]

E*Trade has 2.8 million brokerage accounts and a healthy deposit-gathering business. But it has also long been plagued by sup-par mortgages in its banking unit, making it more likely that a bank would have to be involved in any possible deal.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) has been tipped as another possible buyer of E*Trade.

TD purchased troubled U.S. lender South Financial last year and recently closed a $6.3 billion purchase of Chrysler Financial. It continues to expand its bank branch network in the United States, which is now one of the country's biggest.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)