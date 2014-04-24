Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
TORONTO, April 24 Toronto Stock Index
* Turns negative, down 1.26 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,532.13 Further coverage: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: