Sept 10 Torpol SA

* Says Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in company to 5.49 percent

* Says Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych owns currently 1,260,724 shares of Torpol