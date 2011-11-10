TORONTO Nov 10 Torstar (TSb.TO), publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's biggest daily newspaper, is offering immediate buyouts to editorial staff and plans to outsource ad-building, layout and editing duties, three Star journalists said on Thursday.

The Star wants to offer immediate redundancy packages, reporter Richard Brennan wrote on his Twitter account.

A second source, who declined to be identified, said the newspaper was planning a "major trim" of staff to be completed by the end of the year.

The Star had been set to outsource some of the jobs earlier but agreed to a union proposal that reduced its operating costs, said a third source, who also said the Star was moving to outsource jobs.

The publisher of the Star, John Cruickshank, has called three town hall-style meetings to discuss the move with employees on Thursday and Friday.

The company was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Natalie Armstrong, writing by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)