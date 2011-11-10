BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
TORONTO Nov 10 Torstar (TSb.TO), publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's biggest daily newspaper, is offering immediate buyouts to editorial staff and plans to outsource ad-building, layout and editing duties, three Star journalists said on Thursday.
The Star wants to offer immediate redundancy packages, reporter Richard Brennan wrote on his Twitter account.
A second source, who declined to be identified, said the newspaper was planning a "major trim" of staff to be completed by the end of the year.
The Star had been set to outsource some of the jobs earlier but agreed to a union proposal that reduced its operating costs, said a third source, who also said the Star was moving to outsource jobs.
The publisher of the Star, John Cruickshank, has called three town hall-style meetings to discuss the move with employees on Thursday and Friday.
The company was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Natalie Armstrong, writing by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)
CHICAGO, Feb 7 Minnesota has launched an investigation to find the source of seed mixes contaminated with weed seeds after the aggressive, herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth weed was found on 30 areas planted in a federal conservation program.
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"