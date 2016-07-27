TORONTO, July 27 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest circulation daily newspaper, on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss as print advertising revenue continued to decline.

The company, which publishes the Toronto Star, said its net loss from continuing operations was C$24.3 million, compared with a net loss of C$1.1 million in the same period the year before. Revenue fell by 9.4 percent to C$196.5 million.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)