Oct 31 Torstar Corp, the publisher of
the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, warned of
further weakness in spending by advertisers after reporting a 44
percent fall in third-quarter profit.
Torstar, which publishes more than 100 newspapers and
Harlequin romance novels, has been focusing on its digital
products such as thestar.com, toronto.com and Wheels.ca to make
up for advertisers's waning interest in print media.
Many newspaper publishers around the world have been
affected by lower advertising as readers shift online. New York
Times Co reported worse-than-expected third-quarter
results earlier this month as advertisers cut spending on both
print and digital outlets due to the global economic slowdown.
"The environment continues to feel challenging and
visibility remains limited on how advertising revenues (in media
business of newspapers and digital publishing) will evolve over
the balance of the year," Torstar said.
The media business accounted for more than two-thirds of
Torstar's total revenue of C$355.3 million in the third quarter.
Print advertising revenue was down at the Toronto Star and
Metroland Media Group newspapers through the first nine months,
the company said.
The book publishing business is expected to see a modest
decline in results in the current quarter due to a rise in
digital royalty rates and a weak global economy.
Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to
C$14.1 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the third
quarter, from C$25.2 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Operating revenue in the media business declined 6 percent
to C$247.5 million, while it fell 7 percent to C$107.8 million
in the book publishing business. Earnings were 29 Canadian cents
per share on an adjusted basis.
Analysts had expected earnings of 33 Canadian cents per
share on revenue of C$371.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have fallen 16 percent in the
past six months, closed at C$8.60 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.