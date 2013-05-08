* Torstar Q1 profit falls by three-quarters, Quebecor profit
halves
* Torstar shares fall 9 pct to 3-year low
* Quebecor shares drop 4 pct
May 8 Canadian newspaper publishers Torstar Corp
and Quebecor Inc delivered more bad news to
investors on Wednesday, saying that cost cuts were failing to
keep pace with an accelerating decline in print media revenue.
Torstar shares fell as much as 9 percent to a three-year low
after it reported a worse-than-expected 76 percent drop in
first-quarter profit and a 6 percent fall in revenue from its
media business.
Quebecor, whose shares fell as much as 6 percent, said
profit fell by half as revenue from its print media business
declined 11 percent.
Torstar, the owner of Toronto Star, Canada's largest
newspaper by circulation, said it had cut 105 jobs in the
quarter and would look for further cost cuts as the year
progressed. The company cut 260 jobs in 2012.
It said print revenue was declining steadily and there were
few signs of a recovery in the near future.
Torstar's net income plummeted to C$4.2 million, or 5
Canadian cents per share, from C$17.5 million, or 22 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Its media business accounted for 70 percent of total revenue
of C$313.1 million in the quarter.
Torstar, which also owns the Harlequin brand of romance
novels, said higher royalty rates paid to authors and lower
sales also hurt its overall profit.
Quebecor -- whose titles include the Toronto Sun, the
Calgary Sun and le Journal de Montreal -- cut 500 jobs in its
media business in November.
News media, including print and TV, contributes about a
fifth of Quebecor's total revenue.
"Unfortunately, in the news media segment, the latest
cost-containment initiatives did not make up for the decrease in
revenues during the quarter, which was more significant than in
previous periods," said Pierre Karl Peladeau, chairman of
Quebecor's media business.
However, the Montreal-based company also has a large
telecommunications business and owns the French-language TV
network TVA Group, limiting its exposure to the declining print
media industry.
"Quebecor's news media business luckily is a fraction of the
telecom business," Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose told
Reuters. "While it has been a consistent disappointment, it's
becoming less and less material."
Pierre Karl Peladeau, son of Quebecor founder Pierre
Paladeau, was chief executive of Quebecor until March, when he
stepped down to take charge of the media division.
Quebecor has already started charging for online content,
while Torstar said on Wednesday it would erect paywalls early in
the third quarter.
Quebecor's first-quarter profit slump was partly attributed
to lower gains on financial instruments.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell
50 percent to C$35.6 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 53 Canadian cents per share,
falling short of the average analyst estimate of 62 Canadian
cents per share.
Revenue from the telecommunications business, which accounts
for over half of Quebecor's total revenue, rose 4 percent.
Torstar's shares were down 3.33 percent at C$6.37 in early
afternoon trading. Quebecor's shares were down 3.5 percent at
C$45.06.