Nov 6 Torstar Corp, publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily, reported a quarterly loss as it took an asset impairment charge of C$85.5 million ($82 million) related to its media business.

The company's third-quarter net loss of C$70.8 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, compared with net income of C$11.1 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. [ID: nMKWPBgj1a]