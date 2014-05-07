BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
May 7 Canada's Torstar Corp said first-quarter sales slipped, hurt by an 8 percent fall in revenue at its media business, which publishes the country's largest daily newspaper the Toronto Star.
Operating revenue from the media business fell to C$211.3 million ($194 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from C$229.8 million, a year earlier.
The company's total sales slipped 7 percent to C$292.4 million.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose 70 percent to C$7.1 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, as operating costs fell 7 percent.
Torstar said last week it would sell its Harlequin romance novel publishing business to News Corp for C$455 million. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.