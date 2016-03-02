BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics initiates formal regulatory engagement for U.S. market
* Cynata expects to receive FDA's written advice arising from pre-ind meeting by July 2017.
March 2 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest circulation daily newspaper, posted a quarterly loss as print advertising revenue continues to slide.
The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of C$233.4 million, or C$2.90 per share, compared with a profit of C$20.9 million, or 26 Canadian cents a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8.4 percent to C$213.7 million. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it was launching investigations into whether imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from certain countries are being dumped and/or subsidized.