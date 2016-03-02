March 2 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest circulation daily newspaper, posted a quarterly loss as print advertising revenue continues to slide.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of C$233.4 million, or C$2.90 per share, compared with a profit of C$20.9 million, or 26 Canadian cents a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8.4 percent to C$213.7 million. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)