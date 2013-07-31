July 31 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, reported a fifth straight fall in quarterly profit as print advertising revenue declined.

The publisher of the Toronto Star said net income fell 45 percent to C$18 million ($17.5 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter from C$32.6 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue slipped 7.6 percent to C$354.9 million.