BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest circulation daily newspaper, swung to a profit in the third quarter after six consecutive quarters of losses.
The company, publisher of the Toronto Star, reported net income attributable to shareholders of C$1.4 million ($1.05 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a net loss of C$164.3 million, or C$2.05 per share, in the same period last year.
The year-earlier period included $147.8 million of impairment charges and $25.3 million of charges related to amortization and depreciation.
Torstar's operating revenue fell 12.6 percent to C$162.1 million.
($1 = 1.3386 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.