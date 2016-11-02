(Adds details,forecast,estimates)
Nov 2 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest
circulation daily newspaper, reported a bigger-than-expected
adjusted third- quarter loss as it struggles with slumping
advertising revenue.
Torstar said its operating revenue also fell, by 12.6
percent to C$162.1 million ($121.15 million), but the publisher
of the Toronto Star recorded its first net profit in seven
quarters, helped by the sale of a printing plant.
The company said on Wednesday it was difficult to predict
performance for the rest of 2016, with lower revenue trends
extending into the current quarter. However, it said digital
revenue growth was expected for the rest of the year.
Torstar, which introduced its Star Touch app last year, has
spent millions buying online community forums on hunting,
fishing, autos and other topics as it tries to make up for
dropping revenue from print advertising.
Torstar reported net income attributable to shareholders of
C$1.4 million ($1.05 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share,
for the quarter, including a gain of C$21.8 million from the
sale of the Toronto Star's printing plant.
That compared with a net loss of C$164.3 million, or C$2.05
per share, in the same period last year.
The year-earlier period included C$147.8 million of
impairment charges and C$25.3 million of charges related to
amortization and depreciation.
On an adjusted basis, Torstar reported a loss of 8 Canadian
cents per share, steeper than the average analysts' estimate of
5 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.3389 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)