BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
(Corrects to "Wednesday" from "Tuesday" in paragraph 1)
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a 11.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.
Torstar, which publishes the Toronto Star and a string of other titles, said net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to C$24.4 million ($17.7 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$53.5 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Torstar recorded charges related to restructuring and impairment of some assets in the prior-year quarter.
Revenue fell to C$138.6 million from C$156.7 million. ($1 = 1.3730 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment